EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back programme

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



27.04.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Information regarding the share buy-back programme



27/04/2026

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft

WKN: TLX100

ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 20 April 2026 through (including) 23 April 2026, 28,256 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired

(#) Average Price

(EUR) Total Share Value (EUR) 20.04.2026 7,064 118.32 835,847.50 21.04.2026 7,064 119.00 840,600.08 22.04.2026 7,064 118.52 837,230.50 23.04.2026 7,064 116.10 820,105.70

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme

In the period from 01 April 2026 through (including) 23 April 2026, 91,256 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back programme of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft. The share buy-back programme is therewith completed.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793