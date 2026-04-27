Talanx Aktie

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WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005

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27.04.2026 12:50:13

EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back programme
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2026 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information regarding the share buy-back programme
 

27/04/2026

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 20 April 2026 through (including) 23 April 2026, 28,256 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired
(#)		 Average Price
(EUR)		 Total Share Value (EUR)
20.04.2026 7,064 118.32 835,847.50
21.04.2026 7,064 119.00 840,600.08
22.04.2026 7,064 118.52 837,230.50
23.04.2026 7,064 116.10 820,105.70

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme

In the period from 01 April 2026 through (including) 23 April 2026, 91,256 shares have in total been bought in the course of the share buy-back programme of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft. The share buy-back programme is therewith completed.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793

 


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315750  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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