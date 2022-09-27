EQS-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares Final Report

Göppingen 27 September 2022 In the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 26 September 2022, a number of 24,093,675 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG. The share buyback program has thereby been completed.

The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed by way of an ad-hoc-announcement on 2 February 2022 as well as bay way of a notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 3 February 2022 for 3 February 2022. By way of an additional notification pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 3 August 2022, the company announced an increase of the share buyback program with respect to the maximum number of shares to be repurchased. The share buyback program was conducted on the basis of the respective authorizations granted by the general meeting of the company on 3 September 2019 and 17 May 2022, respectively.

The total number of 24,093,675 shares was repurchased as follows:

Repurchase period Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price () Aggregated volume () 3 February 2022 until 26 September 2022 24,093,675 12.4513 299,998,126.75

The total volume of shares in the amount of 24,093,675 shares represents approx. 12.9% of the registered share capital of the company (calculated on the basis of the current share capital of EUR 186,515,856.00). The company had redeemed 14,555,075 of the own shares repurchased under the share buyback program prior to 17 May 2022 and decreased the share capital accordingly from EUR 201,070,931.00 to EUR 186,515,856.00 with effect as of 13 June 2022.

The shares in TeamViewer AG were acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback and will remain available for a period of at least five years.

