EQS-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information



20.02.2023 / 14:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares 1st Interim announcement



Goppingen 20 February 2023 In the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 17 February 2023, a number of 151,484 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 15 February 2023 50,780 15.0417 16 February 2023 48,002 15.3979 17 February 2023 52,702 15.3545

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 17 February 2023 amounts to a number of 151,484 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Investor Relations TeamViewer

Ursula Querette

Vice President, Capital Markets

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

Acquisition of treasury shares 1Interim announcementIn the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 17 February 2023, a number of 151,484 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 17 February 2023 amounts to a number of 151,484 shares.The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Investor Relations TeamViewerUrsula QueretteVice President, Capital MarketsE-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

20.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

