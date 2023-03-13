EQS-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

13.03.2023 / 10:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares 4th Interim announcement



Göppingen 13 March 2023 In the period from 6 March 2023 up to and including 10 March 2023, a number of 310,877 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 6 March 2023 28,208 15.3952 7 March 2023 53,126 15.4752 8 March 2023 53,589 15.3892 9 March 2023 78,172 15.3081 10 March 2023 97,782 15.0454

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 10 March 2023 amounts to a number of 983,255 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

