EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

02.05.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 11th Interim announcement

Göppingen 2 Mai 2023 In the period from 24 April 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023, a number of 99,823 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
()
24 April 2023 12,872 15.7504
25 April 2023 13,113 15.9909
26 April 2023 67,390 15.8523
27 April 2023 4,829 16.0476
28 April 2023 1,619 16.4309

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,310,607 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Ursula Querette
TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com
 

Language: English
Company: TeamViewer SE
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
