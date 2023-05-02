EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



02.05.2023 / 10:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares 11th Interim announcement



Göppingen 2 Mai 2023 In the period from 24 April 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023, a number of 99,823 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 15 February 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 February 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 24 April 2023 12,872 15.7504 25 April 2023 13,113 15.9909 26 April 2023 67,390 15.8523 27 April 2023 4,829 16.0476 28 April 2023 1,619 16.4309

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 15 February 2023 up to and including 28 April 2023 amounts to a number of 2,310,607 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

