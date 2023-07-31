EQS-CMS: TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

TeamViewer SE: Release of a capital market information



31.07.2023 / 12:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares 6th Interim announcement



Göppingen 31 July 2023 In the period from 24 July 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023, a number of 167,266 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 19 June 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. an of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 June 2023.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 24 July 2023 23,325 15.1119 25 July 2023 34,531 15.4356 26 July 2023 39,050 15.3672 27 July 2023 35,216 15.4545 28 July 2023 35,144 15.3992

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023 amounts to a number of 1,119,275 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:

Ursula Querette

TeamViewer SE, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com Acquisition of treasury shares 6Interim announcementIn the period from 24 July 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023, a number of 167,266 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 19 June 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. an of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 20 June 2023.The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer SE website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 20 June 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023 amounts to a number of 1,119,275 shares.The shares in TeamViewer SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Ursula QueretteTeamViewer SE, Investor RelationsPhone: +49 7161 97200 81E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

31.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

