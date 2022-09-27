|
27.09.2022 18:17:07
EQS-CMS: TUI AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TUI AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Announcement of purchase of own shares in the course of the employee share participation program oneShare
Hanover, 27 September 2022
The Executive Board of TUI AG, having its corporate seat in Hanover and Berlin, ISIN: DE000TUAG000, has resolved to buy back up to 398,901 own shares (the Shares) pursuant to Section 71(1) No. 2 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz AktG). The Shares bought back shall be transferred to employees of TUI Group participating in the employee share participation program oneShare.
The shares are supposed to be purchased on 28 September 2022 for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 742,953.11 (without transaction costs). The 398,901 shares to be purchased would result in an estimate total purchase volume of EUR 594,362.49 (without transaction costs) on the basis of share price of EUR 1.49 (Xetra closing price of 26 September 2022).
The shares purchased shall be transferred to the employees participating in oneShare immediately after the completion of the buyback. Consequently, the buyback will have no impact in the number of shares attracting a dividend. The share buyback thus serves to meet obligations arising from share option program, under Art. 5(2) lit. c) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR).
A credit institution was retained to carry out the buyback on behalf of TUI AG. This institution shall make its decisions regarding the buyback independently and uninfluenced by TUI AG. TUI AGs right to early termination of the mandate shall remain unaffected. The buyback may be suspended, discontinued and resumed at any time in compliance with the applicable statutory provisions.
The buyback is to be carried out at the best price and in the best interest of TUI AG. It shall be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading through the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
The buyback shall be performed in compliance with the safe harbor rules of Art. 5 MAR and Art. 2-4 of Delegated Regulation (EU) of the Commission No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. Accordingly, no purchase price may be paid which exceeds the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out, whichever value is the higher. Orders are not placed during the auction phase and orders placed prior to the start of an auction phase are not changed during this phase. The retained credit institution shall, furthermore, acquire no more than 25% of the average daily volume of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out. The average volume of shares is calculated based on the average daily trade volume of the 20 trading days preceding the specific date of purchase.
Because of TUI AGs listing at the London Stock Exchange the buyback is also performed in accordance with the stock exchange rules of the United Kingdom, especially UK Listing Rule 12.4.1.
Transactions executed in the course of the buyback will be disclosed in a manner consistent with the applicable legal requirements.
Furthermore, TUI AG will report on the buyback on a regular basis under https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/share/employee-share-participation-programme.
TUI AG
The Executive Board
27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TUI AG
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|30625 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.tuigroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1451295 27.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu TUImehr Nachrichten
|
18:18
|TUI AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:17
|EQS-CMS: TUI AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:17
|EQS-CMS: TUI AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|TUI-Aktie gibt ab: TUI nähert sich Buchungsniveau vor Corona (dpa-AFX)
|
20.09.22
|ROUNDUP: Tui nähert sich im Sommer dem Vor-Corona-Niveau - Gewinnziel bestätigt (dpa-AFX)
|
20.09.22
|Tourismuskonzern: Tui zählt im Sommergeschäft fast so viele Buchungen wie vor Corona (Handelsblatt)
|
20.09.22
|TUI AG: Q4 Pre-Close Trading Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu TUImehr Analysen
|21.09.22
|TUI Sell
|UBS AG
|21.09.22
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.22
|TUI Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|22.08.22
|TUI Sell
|UBS AG
|21.09.22
|TUI Sell
|UBS AG
|21.09.22
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.22
|TUI Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|22.08.22
|TUI Sell
|UBS AG
|21.09.22
|TUI Sell
|UBS AG
|21.09.22
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.22
|TUI Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.08.22
|TUI Sell
|UBS AG
|11.08.22
|TUI Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.09.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.08.22
|TUI Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.07.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.06.22
|TUI Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|TUI
|1,49
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verliert zum Handelsschluss -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen beenden durchwachsenen Handelstag freundlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt unternahm der ATX einen Stabilisierungsversuch, konnte sich aber letztlich nicht über der Nulllinie halten. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich volatil und schloss im Minus. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien beendeten den Handel letztlich im Plus.