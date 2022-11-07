EQS-CMS: UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07.11.2022 18:50:03

UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a single-tranche CHF 0.375 billion senior benchmark transaction a 3-year fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1228837865) maturing on 14 November 2025. Settlement date is 14 November 2022.
 

Language: English
Company: UBS AG
Bahnhofstrasse 45
8098 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com

 
