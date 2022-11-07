|
07.11.2022 18:50:03
EQS-CMS: UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a single-tranche CHF 0.375 billion senior benchmark transaction a 3-year fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1228837865) maturing on 14 November 2025. Settlement date is 14 November 2022.
07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1481127 07.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!