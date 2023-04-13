EQS-CMS: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Other admission duties to follow

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe announces a Tender Offer in respect of EUR 400,000,000 3.75% 2046 non-call 2026 subordinated Notes (ISIN: AT0000A1D5E1)

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (the "Company") announces an invitation to eligible holders (the "Noteholders") of its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 3.75% 2046 non-call 2026 subordinated Notes (ISIN: AT0000A1D5E1) (the "Notes") to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the "Offer" or the "Repurchase").

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in a tender offer memorandum dated 13 April 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Offer will be made exclusively on the basis of, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Tender Offer Memorandum, which will be available as from today on request from Kroll Issuer Services Limited (+44 (0)20 7704 0880 / vig@is.kroll.com) in its capacity as global tender agent and Erste Group Bank AG (+43 (0) 5 0100 84053 / FISyndicate0604@erstegroup.com) in its capacity as Austrian tender agent (together the "Tender Agents"). Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of, and information on the procedures for, participating in the Offer.

The Company is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer. The acceptance for purchase by the Company of Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer is at the sole discretion of the Company and tenders may be rejected by the Company for any reason.

The Company will pay for Notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Offer at a price which will be determined in the manner described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the accrued interest pursuant to, the Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes for purchase by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid tender instruction that is received by the Tender Agents no later than by 5 p.m. (CEST) on 20 April 2023, unless extended, re-opened, amended, shortened and/or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Tender instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum principal amount of Notes of no less than EUR 1,000, being the denomination of the Notes.

This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws.

The distribution of this notice and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this notice and the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by the Company and the Tender Agents to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. See "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Offer is being made as part of the Company's active management of its capital base.

Legal notice/disclaimer:

This communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.

The Offer are not being, and will not be, offered or sold in the United States. Nothing in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to sell the Notes in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from the registration requirements of, the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

This notice and the materials referred to therein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. The Offer referenced herein is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, or by use of the mails, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange, of the United States. The Offer cannot be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States of America.

Nothing in this notice and the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or the invitation to offer to sell securities in Italy, Belgium, the Republic of France (each except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum) or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offer may only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21 (1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply.

This communication does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the European Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation").

Contact:

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

Investor Relations

1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30

Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com Lena Paula Grießer Phone: +43 (0)50 390-22126 E-Mail: lena.paula.griesser@vig.com



All news releases are also available at http://www.vig.com/ir.