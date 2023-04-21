EQS-CMS: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Other admission duties to follow - Results of the Repurchase

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe repurchases in total EUR 185.587.000,00 million in aggregation principal amount of subordinated Notes (ISIN: AT0000A1D5E1) issued 2015

VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe (VIG) (the "Company") announces today the results for its invitation to eligible holders of its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 3.75% 2046 non-call 2026 subordinated Notes (ISIN: AT0000A1D5E1) (the "Notes") to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash announced on 13 April 2023 (the "Offer" or the "Repurchase").

The results of the Repurchase are as follows:

1. Aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered: EUR 185.587.000,00

2. Aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase: EUR 185.587.000,00

3. Purchase Price of 97,069%; plus Accrued Interest of 0,553%

4. 2026 Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate of 3,441%

5. Purchase Yield of 4,871%

6. Aggregate principal amount outstanding following completion of the Offer: EUR 214.413.000,00

7. The settlement is expected to take place on: 25 April 2023

Legal notice/disclaimer:

This communication is for information purposes only and should be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 13 April 2023 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared by the Company. It did not constitute an offer to sell or an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe to securities, nor does it constitute financial analysis or advice or a recommendation relating to financial instruments.

The Offer is concluded.

This communication and the materials referred to therein are not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. The Offer referenced herein is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, or by use of the mails, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, e-mail, facsimile transmission, telephone and the internet) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange, of the United States. The Offer could not be accepted by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility or from within the United States of America.

Nothing in this communication and the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or the invitation to offer to sell securities in Italy (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum), Belgium (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum), the Republic of France (except as set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum) or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. The Tender Offer Memorandum and the Offer could only be communicated to persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 did not apply.

