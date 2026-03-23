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Vincorion Aktie

Vincorion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014

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23.03.2026 18:06:34

EQS-CMS: VINCORION SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Vincorion SE / Home Member State
VINCORION SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.03.2026 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VINCORION SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: VINCORION SE
Feldstraße 155
22880 Wedel
Germany
Internet: https://vincorion.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296230  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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