Vincorion Aktie
WKN DE: VNC001 / ISIN: DE000VNC0014
|
23.03.2026 18:06:34
EQS-CMS: VINCORION SE: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Vincorion SE
/ Home Member State
VINCORION SE announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VINCORION SE
|Feldstraße 155
|22880 Wedel
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://vincorion.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2296230 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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