WashTec Aktie

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

01.12.2025 09:00:03

EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 4. Interim announcement
WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

01.12.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Augsburg, December 1, 2025

In the period from November 24, 2025 up to and including November 28, 2025, WashTec AG purchased a total of 4,497 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
Date Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
24 Nov 2025 930 44.1991
25 Nov 2025 935 44.2912
26 Nov 2025 995 44.6000
27 Nov 2025 612 44.3856
28 Nov 2025 1.025 45.7252

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including November 28, 2025, thus amounts to 14,138 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).

WashTec AG
The Management Board
 

01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2237776  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

