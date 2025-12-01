WashTec Aktie
WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501
|
01.12.2025 09:00:03
EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 4. Interim announcement
Augsburg, December 1, 2025
In the period from November 24, 2025 up to and including November 28, 2025, WashTec AG purchased a total of 4,497 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including November 28, 2025, thus amounts to 14,138 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).
WashTec AG
The Management Board
01.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2237776 01.12.2025 CET/CEST
