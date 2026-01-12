WashTec Aktie

WashTec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.01.2026 09:54:33

EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / 2025 share buyback program
WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

12.01.2026 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 11. Interim announcement

Augsburg, January 12, 2026

In the period from January 5, 2026 up to and including January 9, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 4,444 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
Date Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
5 Jan 2026                 1,392   48.0093
6 Jan 2026                    266   47.8357
7 Jan 2026                    683   47.9575
8 Jan 2026                    438   48.2904
9 Jan 2026                 1,665   49.2290


The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including January 9, 2026, thus amounts to 38,321 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).

WashTec AG
The Management Board
 

12.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2258438  12.01.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WashTec AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu WashTec AG

mehr Analysen
07.05.25 WashTec Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

WashTec AG 49,80 0,40% WashTec AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während sich der deutsche Leitindex kaum verändert. An den Märkten in Fernost dominieren am Montag die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen