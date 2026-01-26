EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 13. Interim announcement

WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information



26.01.2026 / 08:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 13. Interim announcement



Augsburg, January 26, 2026



In the period from January 19, 2026 up to and including January 23, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 5,349 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 19.01.2026 947 48.4645 20.01.2026 1,140 48.0146 21.01.2026 1,102 47.6172 22.01.2026 1,070 48.4590 23.01.2026 1,090 48.7211

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including January 23, 2026, thus amounts to 51,275 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

The Management Board

