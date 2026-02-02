EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 14. Interim announcement

02.02.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 14. Interim announcement



Augsburg, February 2, 2026



In the period from January 26, 2026 up to and including January 30, 2026 WashTec AG purchased a total of 5,339 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 26.01.2026 1,130 48.7558 27.01.2026 1,150 48.6869 28.01.2026 1,171 48.5260 29.01.2026 708 48.6119 30.01.2026 1,180 48.7487

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including January 30, 2026, thus amounts to 56,614 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.



Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

The Management Board

