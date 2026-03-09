WashTec Aktie

WashTec für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501

09.03.2026 07:13:43

EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 19. Interim announcement
WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

09.03.2026 / 07:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 19. Interim announcement

Augsburg, March 9, 2026

In the period from March 2, 2026 up to and including March 6, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 8,000 shares as part of its ongoing 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
Date Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
02.03.2026  1,600   50.8291
03.03.2026  1,650   49.5570
04.03.2026  1,600   49.9009
05.03.2026  1,600   49.5882
06.03.2026  1,550   49.0124

The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 share buyback program since November 6, 2025, up to and including March 6, 2026, thus amounts to 92,147 of shares. The shares of WashTec AG are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).

WashTec AG
The Management Board
 

09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: WashTec AG
Argonstraße 7
86153 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.washtec.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287562  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

