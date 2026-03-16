EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 20. Interim announcement and final reporting

WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 20. Interim announcement and final reporting



Augsburg, March 16, 2026



In the period from March 9, 2026 up to and including March 13, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 7,853 shares as part of its 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case: Date Aggregate volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) 09.03.2026 1,550 48.3179 10.03.2026 1,500 50.0436 11.03.2026 1,650 49.9605 12.03.2026 1,670 50.2123 13.03.2026 1,483 49.6187

With these transactions, the 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was scheduled to run until May 4, 2026, was completed on March 13, 2026. The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 Share Buyback Program since November 6, 2025, up to and including March 13, 2026, amounts to 100,000 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.72 % of the share capital of WashTec AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 47.9451 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 4,794,513.50 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).



The shares of WashTec AG were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (



WashTec AG

The Management Board

Augsburg, March 16, 2026In the period from March 9, 2026 up to and including March 13, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 7,853 shares as part of its 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:With these transactions, the 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was scheduled to run until May 4, 2026, was completed on March 13, 2026. The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 Share Buyback Program since November 6, 2025, up to and including March 13, 2026, amounts to 100,000 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.72 % of the share capital of WashTec AG.The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 47.9451 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 4,794,513.50 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).The shares of WashTec AG were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" ( ir.washtec.de/en/ ).The Management Board

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