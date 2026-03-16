WashTec Aktie
WKN: 750750 / ISIN: DE0007507501
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16.03.2026 09:00:25
EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: WashTec AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 20. Interim announcement and final reporting
Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 | Acquisition of own shares – 20. Interim announcement and final reporting
Augsburg, March 16, 2026
In the period from March 9, 2026 up to and including March 13, 2026, WashTec AG purchased a total of 7,853 shares as part of its 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was announced on November 5, 2025, in accordance with Art. 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The following numbers of shares were purchased in each case:
With these transactions, the 2025 Share Buyback Program, which was scheduled to run until May 4, 2026, was completed on March 13, 2026. The total number of shares purchased under the 2025 Share Buyback Program since November 6, 2025, up to and including March 13, 2026, amounts to 100,000 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.72 % of the share capital of WashTec AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 47.9451 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 4,794,513.50 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).
The shares of WashTec AG were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by WashTec AG.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the WashTec AG website in the "Share" section under "Share buyback" (ir.washtec.de/en/).
WashTec AG
The Management Board
16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|WashTec AG
|Argonstraße 7
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.washtec.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2291564 16.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu WashTec AG
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09:00
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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09:00
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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09.03.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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02.03.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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02.03.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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16.02.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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16.02.26
|EQS-CMS: WashTec AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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|WashTec AG
|48,40
|-0,62%