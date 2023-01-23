EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

In the period from January 16, 2023 up to and including January 20, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 14,277 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 16, 2023 up to and including January 20, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) January 16, 2023 2,595 10.2471 January 17, 2023 2,372 10.7990 January 18, 2023 4,778 10.4188 January 19, 2023 3,300 9.8100 January 20, 2023 1,232 10.1218 In total 14,277 10.2844

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including January 20, 2023 thus amounts to 93,591 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html



Munich, January 23, 2023



Westwing Group SE

The Management Board