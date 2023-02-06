EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

In the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including February 3, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 12,121 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 30, 2023 up to and including February 3, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) January 30, 2023 1,359 9.8643 January 31, 2023 5,077 9.9244 February 1, 2023 1,699 9.8522 February 2, 2023 2,947 9.9687 February 3, 2023 1,039 10.0087 In total 12,121 9.9255

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including February 3, 2023 thus amounts to 115,239 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

