EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

In the period from February 27, 2023 up to and including March 3, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 14,815 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 24, 2022 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 28, 2022.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 27, 2023 up to and including March 3, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) February 27, 2023 3,660 8.4672 February 28, 2023 3,720 8.4098 March 1, 2023 3,630 8.2593 March 2, 2023 375 8.1217 March 3, 2023 3,430 8.2763 In total 14,815 8.3489

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 28, 2022 up to and including March 3, 2023 thus amounts to 168,336 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

Munich, March 6, 2023

