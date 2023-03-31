EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

31.03.2023 18:17:08

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
31.03.2023 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, March 31, 2023 The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on November 24, 2022 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of todays share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on November 28, 2022 and should end with the expiration of March 31, 2023 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on March 31, 2023, since the expiration date was reached on this date.

In the period from November 28, 2022 (inclusive) until the end of the program on March 31, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 232,093 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 1.11% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 9.0511 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 2,100,704.15.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume
(EUR)		 Weighted average price (EUR)
November 28, 2022 4,454 39,365 8.8382
November 29, 2022 4,602 39,715 8.6299
November 30, 2022 2,060 17,190 8.3448
December 1, 2022 1,901 16,472 8.6647
December 2, 2022 1,112 9,895 8.8986
December 5, 2022 2,902 27,206 9.3750
December 6, 2022 3,422 30,437 8.8945
December 7, 2022 3,549 30,895 8.7051
December 8, 2022 2,737 23,461 8.5716
December 9, 2022 1,512 12,797 8.4638
December 12, 2022 388 3,432 8.8450
December 13, 2022 1,186 11,173 9.4212
December 14, 2022 985 9,081 9.2195
December 15, 2022 2,243 20,495 9.1372
December 16, 2022 5,040 44,962 8.9209
December 19, 2022 3,163 27,050 8.5519
December 20, 2022 2,396 20,777 8.6715
December 21, 2022 2,856 25,232 8.8347
December 22, 2022 1,801 15,940 8.8509
December 23, 2022 1,556 13,845 8.8976
December 27, 2022 1,967 17,412 8.8519
December 28, 2022 1,027 9,292 9.0476
December 29, 2022 1,044 9,666 9.2585
December 30, 2022 1,852 17,883 9.6560
January 2, 2023 1,466 14,520 9.9043
January 3, 2023 3,276 32,633 9.9613
January 4, 2023 613 6,191 10.1000
January 5, 2023 967 10,101 10.4458
January 6, 2023 925 9,692 10.4783
January 9, 2023 2,469 26,342 10.6691
January 10, 2023 2,097 22,077 10.5279
January 11, 2023 5,200 53,382 10.2658
January 12, 2023 5,000 48,928 9.7855
January 13, 2023 1,546 15,740 10.1811
January 16, 2023 2,595 26,591 10.2471
January 17, 2023 2,372 25,615 10.7990
January 18, 2023 4,778 49,781 10.4188
January 19, 2023 3,300 32,373 9.8100
January 20, 2023 1,232 12,470 10.1218
January 23, 2023 434 4,363 10.0539
January 24, 2023 2,990 29,993 10.0310
January 25, 2023 3,359 33,234 9.8941
January 26, 2023 2,254 22,171 9.8363
January 27, 2023 490 4,835 9.8664
January 30, 2023 1,359 13,406 9.8643
January 31, 2023 5,077 50,386 9.9244
February 1, 2023 1,699 16,739 9.8522
February 2, 2023 2,947 29,378 9.9687
February 3, 2023 1,039 10,399 10.0087
February 6, 2023 1,830 18,413 10.0616
February 7, 2023 1,872 18,665 9.9705
February 8, 2023 319 3,189 9.9970
February 9, 2023 2,446 24,423 9.9850
February 10, 2023 3,038 30,192 9.9381
February 13, 2023 1,632 16,367 10.0288
February 14, 2023 330 3,300 10.0000
February 15, 2023 3,400 33,944 9.9835
February 16, 2023 2,965 29,450 9.9324
February 17, 2023 3,180 29,903 9.4036
February 20, 2023 3,210 28,646 8.9239
February 21, 2023 3,390 29,456 8.6891
February 22, 2023 3,450 27,784 8.0534
February 23, 2023 3,620 30,879 8.5302
February 24, 2023 3,600 29,711 8.2532
February 27, 2023 3,660 30,990 8.4672
February 28, 2023 3,720 31,284 8.4098
March 1, 2023 3,630 29,981 8.2593
March 2, 2023 375 3,046 8.1217
March 3, 2023 3,430 28,388 8.2763
March 6, 2023 1,997 16,855 8.4401
March 7, 2023 3,500 30,693 8.7695
March 8, 2023 3,230 28,309 8.7645
March 9, 2023 3,760 32,661 8.6863
March 10, 2023 3,860 32,725 8.4779
March 13, 2023 3,990 33,397 8.3702
March 14, 2023 2,624 21,690 8.2659
March 15, 2023 3,617 30,443 8.4166
March 16, 2023 3,812 31,978 8.3888
March 17, 2023 4,100 34,337 8.3748
March 20, 2023 130 1,086 8.3507
March 21, 2023 3,870 32,003 8.2695
March 22, 2023 3,735 30,993 8.2980
March 23, 2023 2,451 20,323 8.2918
March 24, 2023 3,240 26,818 8.2771
March 27, 2023 2,889 23,131 8.0067
March 28, 2023 3,135 24,404 7.7843
March 29, 2023 2,887 22,487 7.7890
March 30, 2023 3,370 26,263 7.7933
March 31, 2023 3,560 27,086 7.6083
In total 232,093 2,100,704 9.0511

Full transaction details are published on the Companys website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html.

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, March 31, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
