EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, March 31, 2023 The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on November 24, 2022 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of todays share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on November 28, 2022 and should end with the expiration of March 31, 2023 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on March 31, 2023, since the expiration date was reached on this date.

In the period from November 28, 2022 (inclusive) until the end of the program on March 31, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 232,093 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 1.11% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 9.0511 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 2,100,704.15.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume

(EUR) Weighted average price (EUR) November 28, 2022 4,454 39,365 8.8382 November 29, 2022 4,602 39,715 8.6299 November 30, 2022 2,060 17,190 8.3448 December 1, 2022 1,901 16,472 8.6647 December 2, 2022 1,112 9,895 8.8986 December 5, 2022 2,902 27,206 9.3750 December 6, 2022 3,422 30,437 8.8945 December 7, 2022 3,549 30,895 8.7051 December 8, 2022 2,737 23,461 8.5716 December 9, 2022 1,512 12,797 8.4638 December 12, 2022 388 3,432 8.8450 December 13, 2022 1,186 11,173 9.4212 December 14, 2022 985 9,081 9.2195 December 15, 2022 2,243 20,495 9.1372 December 16, 2022 5,040 44,962 8.9209 December 19, 2022 3,163 27,050 8.5519 December 20, 2022 2,396 20,777 8.6715 December 21, 2022 2,856 25,232 8.8347 December 22, 2022 1,801 15,940 8.8509 December 23, 2022 1,556 13,845 8.8976 December 27, 2022 1,967 17,412 8.8519 December 28, 2022 1,027 9,292 9.0476 December 29, 2022 1,044 9,666 9.2585 December 30, 2022 1,852 17,883 9.6560 January 2, 2023 1,466 14,520 9.9043 January 3, 2023 3,276 32,633 9.9613 January 4, 2023 613 6,191 10.1000 January 5, 2023 967 10,101 10.4458 January 6, 2023 925 9,692 10.4783 January 9, 2023 2,469 26,342 10.6691 January 10, 2023 2,097 22,077 10.5279 January 11, 2023 5,200 53,382 10.2658 January 12, 2023 5,000 48,928 9.7855 January 13, 2023 1,546 15,740 10.1811 January 16, 2023 2,595 26,591 10.2471 January 17, 2023 2,372 25,615 10.7990 January 18, 2023 4,778 49,781 10.4188 January 19, 2023 3,300 32,373 9.8100 January 20, 2023 1,232 12,470 10.1218 January 23, 2023 434 4,363 10.0539 January 24, 2023 2,990 29,993 10.0310 January 25, 2023 3,359 33,234 9.8941 January 26, 2023 2,254 22,171 9.8363 January 27, 2023 490 4,835 9.8664 January 30, 2023 1,359 13,406 9.8643 January 31, 2023 5,077 50,386 9.9244 February 1, 2023 1,699 16,739 9.8522 February 2, 2023 2,947 29,378 9.9687 February 3, 2023 1,039 10,399 10.0087 February 6, 2023 1,830 18,413 10.0616 February 7, 2023 1,872 18,665 9.9705 February 8, 2023 319 3,189 9.9970 February 9, 2023 2,446 24,423 9.9850 February 10, 2023 3,038 30,192 9.9381 February 13, 2023 1,632 16,367 10.0288 February 14, 2023 330 3,300 10.0000 February 15, 2023 3,400 33,944 9.9835 February 16, 2023 2,965 29,450 9.9324 February 17, 2023 3,180 29,903 9.4036 February 20, 2023 3,210 28,646 8.9239 February 21, 2023 3,390 29,456 8.6891 February 22, 2023 3,450 27,784 8.0534 February 23, 2023 3,620 30,879 8.5302 February 24, 2023 3,600 29,711 8.2532 February 27, 2023 3,660 30,990 8.4672 February 28, 2023 3,720 31,284 8.4098 March 1, 2023 3,630 29,981 8.2593 March 2, 2023 375 3,046 8.1217 March 3, 2023 3,430 28,388 8.2763 March 6, 2023 1,997 16,855 8.4401 March 7, 2023 3,500 30,693 8.7695 March 8, 2023 3,230 28,309 8.7645 March 9, 2023 3,760 32,661 8.6863 March 10, 2023 3,860 32,725 8.4779 March 13, 2023 3,990 33,397 8.3702 March 14, 2023 2,624 21,690 8.2659 March 15, 2023 3,617 30,443 8.4166 March 16, 2023 3,812 31,978 8.3888 March 17, 2023 4,100 34,337 8.3748 March 20, 2023 130 1,086 8.3507 March 21, 2023 3,870 32,003 8.2695 March 22, 2023 3,735 30,993 8.2980 March 23, 2023 2,451 20,323 8.2918 March 24, 2023 3,240 26,818 8.2771 March 27, 2023 2,889 23,131 8.0067 March 28, 2023 3,135 24,404 7.7843 March 29, 2023 2,887 22,487 7.7890 March 30, 2023 3,370 26,263 7.7933 March 31, 2023 3,560 27,086 7.6083 In total 232,093 2,100,704 9.0511

Full transaction details are published on the Companys website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html.

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, March 31, 2023

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board