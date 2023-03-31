|
31.03.2023 18:17:08
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program
Munich, Germany, March 31, 2023 The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on November 24, 2022 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 600,000 shares of the Company (this equals up to approximately 2.87% of todays share capital) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 3.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").
The Share Buy-Back Program began on November 28, 2022 and should end with the expiration of March 31, 2023 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended on March 31, 2023, since the expiration date was reached on this date.
In the period from November 28, 2022 (inclusive) until the end of the program on March 31, 2023 (inclusive), a total of 232,093 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 1.11% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 9.0511 on average. In total, shares were bought back for an overall purchase price of EUR 2,100,704.15.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Full transaction details are published on the Companys website under https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html.
The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, March 31, 2023
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1598841 31.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Westwing AGmehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.23
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Dr. Andreas Hoerning, buy (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Säuberlich, buy (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-DD: Westwing Group SE: Sebastian Säuberlich, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.03.23
|EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Westwing AGmehr Analysen
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.01.23
|Westwing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|29.03.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|26.01.22
|Westwing Buy
|Baader Bank
|24.11.21
|Westwing Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Westwing AG
|7,60
|0,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet letztendlich unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX beendet Handel in Grün -- US-Börsen und Asiens Märkte schließen mit Zuschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.