EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

04.09.2023 / 16:20 CET/CEST
In the period from August 28, 2023 up to and including September 1, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 8,055 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on April 24, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on April 26, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from August 28, 2023 up to and including September 1, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
August 28, 2023 1,579 9.5970
August 29, 2023 1,004 9.2865
August 30, 2023 2,100 9.4600
August 31, 2023 1,694 9.7018
September 1, 2023 1,678 9.5800
In total 8,055 9.5411

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from April 26, 2023 up to and including September 1, 2023 thus amounts to 164,921 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2500/share-buy-back-2022.html

 

Munich, September 4, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
