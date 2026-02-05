EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Share Buyback Program

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



05.02.2026 / 09:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure corresponding to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of delegated regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 // Share Buyback Program

1. The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on 5 February 2026 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buyback program with a volume of up to a maximum of 700,000 shares in the Company, this equals up to approximately 3.56% of the share capital (after the capital reduction by cancellation of treasury shares effected today) at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to EUR 8 million (the "Share Buyback Program"). The buyback via Xetra trading of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will begin on 9 February 2026 (including) and may be conducted until 31 July 2026 (including).

2. The Share Buyback Program is based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of 17 June 2025 (the "General Meeting"). The Management Board is authorised, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares in the Company equivalent to up to a total of 10% of the Company’s share capital existing up to the end of 16 June 2030 or, if this value is lower, the Company’s share capital existing at the time the authorisation is exercised. If the treasury shares are purchased on the stock exchange, the purchase price per share paid by the Company (excluding incidental purchase costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the price of a share in the Company determined by the opening auction or, if there is no opening auction, the first price paid for a share in the Company in Xetra trading (or any successor system thereof) on that trading day (in Frankfurt am Main).

3. On this basis, and in accordance with Article 5 para. 2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation"), the purchased shares are intended to be used for the purposes as set out in the authorisation granted by the General Meeting and which are in accordance with Art. 5 para. 2 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

4. The Share Buyback Program will be carried out at market prices by an independent credit institution in its own name and for the account of the Company and in accordance with the safe harbor rules defined under Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation"). Shares shall not be traded at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues. On any trading day no more than 25% of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out will be purchased. The average daily volume shall be based on the average daily volume traded during the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase, where the program makes no reference to that volume.

5. The independent credit institution shall decide about the timing of the share purchase independently of and uninfluenced by the Company within the meaning of Article 4 para. 2 lit. b) of the Delegated Regulation, even if shares in the Company are to be repurchased during a closed period within the meaning of Article 19 para. 11 of the Market Abuse Regulation, or during a period in which the Company has decided to postpone the disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. 4 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

6. Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Program will be adequately disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions in a detailed and aggregated form. In addition, all transactions are posted weekly on the Company's website (ir.westwing.com) in the Investor Relations section under the subsection "Share". The information disclosed will be kept available to the public for at least a period of five (5) years from the date of its public disclosure.

7. To the extent required and legally permissible, the Company reserves the right to suspend, to end or to resume the Share Buyback Program at any time.

8. The Company currently holds 812,043 own shares, this corresponds to around 4.13% of the Company's share capital (after capital decrease by cancellation of treasury shares effected today).