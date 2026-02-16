Westwing Aktie

WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

16.02.2026 15:21:43

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 1. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 22,410 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
9 February 2026 4,075 17.0612
10 February 2026 4,415 16.9858
11 February 2026 4,550 16.9934
12 February 2026 4,620 16.5208
13 February 2026 4,750 16.2764
In total 22,410 16.7548

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026 thus amounts to 22,410 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

 

Munich, 16 February 2026

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2277058  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

04.02.26 Westwing Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.11.24 Westwing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
