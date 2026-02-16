EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 1. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



16.02.2026 / 15:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 22,410 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 9 February 2026 4,075 17.0612 10 February 2026 4,415 16.9858 11 February 2026 4,550 16.9934 12 February 2026 4,620 16.5208 13 February 2026 4,750 16.2764 In total 22,410 16.7548

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 13 February 2026 thus amounts to 22,410 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 16 February 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board