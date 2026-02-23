EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 2. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



23.02.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 23,887 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 16 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 16 February 2026 4,850 16.8288 17 February 2026 4,550 17.0013 18 February 2026 4,650 16.8690 19 February 2026 4,837 17.2239 20 February 2026 5,000 17.0545 In total 23,887 16.9967

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 20 February 2026 thus amounts to 46,297 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 23 February 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board