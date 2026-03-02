Westwing Aktie
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement
In the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 24,581 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026 thus amounts to 70,878 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at
https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.
Munich, 2 March 2026
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
