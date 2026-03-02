EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement

02.03.2026

In the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 24,581 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 23 February 2026 5,050 17.0406 24 February 2026 3,548 17.0912 25 February 2026 5,300 17.8340 26 February 2026 4,883 17.6426 27 February 2026 5,800 17.7572 In total 24,581 17.5076

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026 thus amounts to 70,878 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 2 March 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board