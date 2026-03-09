EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



09.03.2026 / 14:12 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 2 March 2026 up to and including 6 March 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 26,478 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 2 March 2026 up to and including 6 March 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 2 March 2026 5,900 17.7874 3 March 2026 6,500 16.2930 4 March 2026 3,296 16.7546 5 March 2026 5,600 17.0060 6 March 2026 5,182 16.9646 In total 26,478 16.9657

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 6 March 2026 thus amounts to 97,356 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 9 March 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board