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23.03.2026 14:09:13

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 6. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

23.03.2026 / 14:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 16 March 2026 up to and including 20 March 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 19,111 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 16 March 2026 up to and including 20 March 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
16 March 2026 3,342 16.5892
17 March 2026 4,415 16.8362
18 March 2026 2,426 17.3195
19 March 2026 4,505 16.6385
20 March 2026 4,423 16.3824
In total 19,111 16.7027

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 20 March 2026 thus amounts to 141,608 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

 

Munich, 23 March 2026

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board

 


23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296060  23.03.2026 CET/CEST

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