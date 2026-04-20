EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 10. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



20.04.2026 / 14:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 27,785 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 13 April 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 13 April 2026 7,200 15.0413 14 April 2026 5,968 15.1411 15 April 2026 6,917 15.6903 16 April 2026 7,700 15.2414 In total 27,785 15.2798

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 16 April 2026 thus amounts to 251,820 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 20 April 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board