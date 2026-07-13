EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 20. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



13.07.2026 / 14:49 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 6 July 2026 up to and including 10 July 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 27,550 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 6 July 2026 up to and including 10 July 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 6 July 2026 5,050 16.6192 7 July 2026 5,200 16.3454 8 July 2026 5,350 16.0686 9 July 2026 5,750 16.0007 10 July 2026 6,200 15.8094 In total 27,550 16.1493

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 10 July 2026 thus amounts to 457,974 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 13 July 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board