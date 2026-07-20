EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 21. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



20.07.2026 / 15:37 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 13 July 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 19,280 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 5 February 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 9 February 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 13 July 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 13 July 2026 6,000 15.3447 14 July 2026 5,500 15.2311 15 July 2026 3,073 15.0439 16 July 2026 2,228 15.7976 17 July 2026 2,479 15.6018 In total 19,280 15.3498

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 9 February 2026 up to and including 17 July 2026 thus amounts to 477,254 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

Munich, 20 July 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board