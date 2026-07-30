EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



30.07.2026 / 14:27 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program

Munich, Germany, 30 July 2026 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on 5 February 2026 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 700,000 shares of the Company at a total aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 8.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").

The Share Buy-Back Program began on 9 February 2026 and should end with the expiration of 31 July 2026 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended early on 29 July 2026 because the maximum aggregate purchase price of up to EUR 8.0 million (excluding ancillary costs) available under the Share Buy-Back Program had been exhausted.

In the period from 9 February 2026 (inclusive) until the end of the program on 29 July 2026 (inclusive), a total of 512,118 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 2.61% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 15.6214 on average. In total, shares were bought back for a total aggregate purchase price of EUR 7,999,988.35.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares bought back Aggregate volume

(EUR) Weighted average price (EUR) 09 February 2026 4,075 69,525 17.0612 10 February 2026 4,415 74,992 16.9858 11 February 2026 4,550 77,320 16.9934 12 February 2026 4,620 76,326 16.5208 13 February 2026 4,750 77,313 16.2764 16 February 2026 4,850 81,620 16.8288 17 February 2026 4,550 77,356 17.0013 18 February 2026 4,650 78,441 16.8690 19 February 2026 4,837 83,312 17.2239 20 February 2026 5,000 85,272 17.0545 23 February 2026 5,050 86,055 17.0406 24 February 2026 3,548 60,639 17.0912 25 February 2026 5,300 94,520 17.8340 26 February 2026 4,883 86,149 17.6426 27 February 2026 5,800 102,992 17.7572 02 March 2026 5,900 104,946 17.7874 03 March 2026 6,500 105,905 16.2930 04 March 2026 3,296 55,223 16.7546 05 March 2026 5,600 95,234 17.0060 06 March 2026 5,182 87,911 16.9646 09 March 2026 5,600 93,623 16.7184 10 March 2026 5,550 96,354 17.3610 11 March 2026 3,191 55,606 17.4260 12 March 2026 5,400 91,292 16.9060 13 March 2026 5,400 87,204 16.1489 16 March 2026 3,342 55,441 16.5892 17 March 2026 4,415 74,332 16.8362 18 March 2026 2,426 42,017 17.3195 19 March 2026 4,505 74,957 16.6385 20 March 2026 4,423 72,459 16.3824 23 March 2026 5,200 83,208 16.0015 24 March 2026 5,700 91,248 16.0085 25 March 2026 5,900 94,092 15.9479 26 March 2026 5,800 91,210 15.7259 27 March 2026 6,100 89,027 14.5946 30 March 2026 6,300 86,350 13.7064 31 March 2026 6,434 86,047 13.3739 01 April 2026 6,600 92,105 13.9552 02 April 2026 6,700 90,800 13.5522 07 April 2026 6,900 95,303 13.8121 08 April 2026 6,900 100,044 14.4991 09 April 2026 7,000 99,707 14.2438 10 April 2026 6,893 101,226 14.6853 13 April 2026 7,200 108,297 15.0413 14 April 2026 5,968 90,362 15.1411 15 April 2026 6,917 108,530 15.6903 16 April 2026 7,700 117,359 15.2414 28 April 2026 6,363 85,457 13.4303 29 April 2026 1,732 22,728 13.1225 30 April 2026 2,281 30,205 13.2419 04 May 2026 5,000 65,569 13.1137 05 May 2026 5,200 69,400 13.3462 06 May 2026 5,200 69,033 13.2755 07 May 2026 4,513 62,501 13.8491 08 May 2026 5,200 75,505 14.5203 11 May 2026 5,100 71,281 13.9766 12 May 2026 5,111 73,270 14.3357 13 May 2026 5,600 83,794 14.9632 14 May 2026 5,445 79,244 14.5536 15 May 2026 5,900 87,310 14.7983 18 May 2026 5,609 81,411 14.5144 19 May 2026 6,200 90,914 14.6636 20 May 2026 6,500 94,296 14.5071 21 May 2026 5,021 71,034 14.1473 22 May 2026 3,977 57,694 14.5070 25 May 2026 2,060 30,667 14.8867 26 May 2026 5,712 84,779 14.8423 27 May 2026 3,108 46,272 14.8881 28 May 2026 5,676 84,019 14.8025 29 May 2026 2,127 32,634 15.3429 10 June 2026 2,550 38,175 14.9706 11 June 2026 2,670 41,132 15.4053 12 June 2026 3,499 55,039 15.7298 15 June 2026 4,000 63,954 15.9886 16 June 2026 4,100 65,263 15.9178 17 June 2026 3,800 59,858 15.7521 18 June 2026 3,700 61,775 16.6960 19 June 2026 3,700 61,261 16.5570 22 June 2026 4,000 67,079 16.7697 23 June 2026 4,100 68,539 16.7169 24 June 2026 3,900 65,363 16.7597 25 June 2026 4,050 66,662 16.4597 26 June 2026 3,900 63,016 16.1579 29 June 2026 4,050 69,495 17.1592 30 June 2026 4,200 71,547 17.0351 01 July 2026 4,500 75,416 16.7591 02 July 2026 4,500 76,368 16.9706 03 July 2026 4,750 78,850 16.6000 06 July 2026 5,050 83,927 16.6192 07 July 2026 5,200 84,996 16.3454 08 July 2026 5,350 85,967 16.0686 09 July 2026 5,750 92,004 16.0007 10 July 2026 6,200 98,018 15.8094 13 July 2026 6,000 92,068 15.3447 14 July 2026 5,500 83,771 15.2311 15 July 2026 3,073 46,230 15.0439 16 July 2026 2,228 35,197 15.7976 17 July 2026 2,479 38,677 15.6018 20 July 2026 3,761 59,011.60 15.6904 21 July 2026 5,353 83,199.50 15.5426 22 July 2026 4,695 72,648.85 15.4737 23 July 2026 3,987 60,553.50 15.1877 24 July 2026 5,290 80,672.60 15.2500 27 July 2026 2,711 41,762.85 15.4050 28 July 2026 3,021 45,092.65 14.9264 29 July 2026 6,046 89,132.05 14.7423 In total 512,118 7,999,988.35 15.6214

Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.

The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 30 July 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board