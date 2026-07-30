Westwing Aktie
WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
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30.07.2026 14:27:43
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – Final Reporting for Share Buy-Back Program
Westwing Group SE completes Share Buy-Back Program
Munich, Germany, 30 July 2026 – The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has decided on 5 February 2026 with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buy-back program with a maximum volume of up to a maximum of 700,000 shares of the Company at a total aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to a maximum of EUR 8.0 million (the "Share Buy-Back Program").
The Share Buy-Back Program began on 9 February 2026 and should end with the expiration of 31 July 2026 at the latest. The Share Buy-Back Program ended early on 29 July 2026 because the maximum aggregate purchase price of up to EUR 8.0 million (excluding ancillary costs) available under the Share Buy-Back Program had been exhausted.
In the period from 9 February 2026 (inclusive) until the end of the program on 29 July 2026 (inclusive), a total of 512,118 shares were bought back in the course of the Share Buy-Back Program of the Company. This corresponds to a portion of approximately 2.61% of the registered share capital of the Company. The purchase price per share amounted to EUR 15.6214 on average. In total, shares were bought back for a total aggregate purchase price of EUR 7,999,988.35.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Full transaction details are published on the Company’s website under https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026.
The share buy-backs were executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 30 July 2026
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2374660 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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