Westwing Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

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02.11.2026 15:15:21

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 3. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

02.11.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from 26 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 19,008 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 26 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
26 October 2026 4,078 13.1003
27 October 2026 3,389 12.9898
28 October 2026 2,744 12.9208
29 October 2026 5,500 13.1310
30 October 2026 3,297 12.9824
In total 19,008 13.0431

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 30 October 2026 thus amounts to 79,644 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.

Munich, 2 November 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com
LEI Code: 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

 
End of News EQS News Service

2426744  02.11.2026 CET/CEST

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