Westwing Aktie
WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07
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09.11.2026 14:08:12
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement
In the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 23,957 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026 thus amounts to 103,601 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at
https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.
Munich, 9 November 2026
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|LEI Code:
|529900BN8B4KAHILIX84
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2430968 09.11.2026 CET/CEST
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