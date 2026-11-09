EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement

Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information



09.11.2026 / 14:08 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 23,957 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on 8 October 2026 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 12 October 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 2 November 2026 5,600 13.1585 3 November 2026 5,071 12.8959 4 November 2026 5,126 13.3862 5 November 2026 5,400 13.5314 6 November 2026 2,760 12.8042 In total 23,957 13.1949

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 12 October 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026 thus amounts to 103,601 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at

https://ir.westwing.com/share/share-buy-back-2026_ii.

Munich, 9 November 2026

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board