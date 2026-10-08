Westwing Aktie

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WKN DE: A2N4H0 / ISIN: DE000A2N4H07

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08.10.2026 20:35:51

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Share Buyback Programme
Westwing Group SE: Release of capital market information

08.10.2026 / 20:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Share Buyback Programm

Munich, 8 October 2026 // The Management Board of Westwing Group SE (the "Company") has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to carry out a buyback programme with a volume of up to a maximum of 640,000 shares in the Company (corresponding to approximately 3.26% of the current share capital) at a maximum aggregate purchase price, excluding incidental acquisition costs, of up to EUR 10 million (the "Share Buyback Programme"). The buyback via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will commence on 12 October 2026 (including) and may be carried out until 31 March 2027 (including).

The Share Buyback Programme is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 9 June 2026. Accordingly, the Management Board is authorised, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to acquire the Company’s own shares up to 8 June 2031, up to a total of 10% of the Company's existing share capital or, if this figure is lower, of the Company's share capital existing at the time the authorisation is exercised. If its own shares are acquired on the stock exchange, the purchase price per share paid by the Company (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the price of one share of the Company determined by the opening auction or, if no opening auction takes place, the first price paid for one share of the Company on that trading day (in Frankfurt am Main) in Xetra trading (or a successor system).

On this basis and in accordance with Article 5(2) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"), the shares acquired are to be used for the purposes specified in the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting, which are in accordance with Article 5(2) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

The Share Buyback Programme will be carried out at market prices by an independent credit institution in its own name and on behalf of the Company, and in accordance with the Safe Harbour Rules defined in Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation"). Shares may not be acquired at a price exceeding the higher of the following two values: the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase takes place, even if the shares are traded on different trading venues. On any trading day, no more than 25% of the average daily trading volume of the shares on the trading venue where the purchase takes place shall be acquired. The average daily volume is based on the average daily trading volume over the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

The independent credit institution shall determine the timing of the share purchase independently of the Company and without being influenced by it, within the meaning of Article 4(2)(b) of the Delegated Regulation, even if the Company's shares are to be repurchased during a closed period within the meaning of Article 19(11) of the Market Abuse Regulation, or during a period in which the Company has decided to defer the disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17(4) of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Information on the transactions relating to the Share Buyback Programme will be disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh trading day following the date on which such transactions are executed, in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 2(3) of the Delegated Regulation. In addition, all transactions will be published weekly on the Company's website (www.ir.westwing.com) in the section "Investor Relations" under the subsection "Share". The disclosed information will remain accessible to the public for a period of at least five (5) years from the date of its publication.

Where necessary and legally permissible, the Company reserves the right to suspend, terminate or resume the Share Buyback Programme at any time.

The Company currently holds 1,324,161 of its own shares. This corresponds to approximately 6.73% of the current share capital.

 


08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com
LEI Code: 529900BN8B4KAHILIX84

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412926  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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