EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger resolves on second amendment of share buyback program

Buyback of now up to 8,830,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 7.7% of Wienerberger's share capital

Vienna, July 08, 2022 Based on the authorization granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 3, 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 5, 2022, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG today decided on a second amendment of the currently conducted share buyback program, which after an amendment published on 10 May 2022 ­ provided for a buyback of own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities between March 9, 2022 (inclusive) and September 30, 2022 (inclusive) in a total of up to 6,450,000 shares for a price per share of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 (the "buyback program"). In aggregate, now up to 8,830,000 shares corresponding to up to approx. 7.7% of Wienerberger AG's share capital, can be bought back for an unchanged price of between EUR 1.00 and EUR 32.50 per share. The maximum purchase price volume for shares to be bought back under the buyback program now amounts to EUR 230,000,000. The maximum term of the buyback program until (and including) September 30, 2022 was not amended.

A credit institution remains to be mandated to execute the share buyback. The credit institution has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Terms and Conditions of the amended buyback program

Date of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act: May 3, 2022 (Resolution published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 3, 2022 and in the Federal Gazette of Wiener Zeitung on May 5, 2022)

Commencement and expected term: March 9, 2022 (inclusive) until presumably September 30, 2022 (inclusive)

Type of shares: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

Intended volume: up to 8,830,000 shares, corresponding to up to approx. 7.7% of Wienerberger AG's current share capital

Maximum amount to be spent by Wienerberger AG for the share buyback program: EUR 230,000,000

Maximum price limit per share (maximum consideration) and minimum price limit per share (lowest consideration): In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting and the resolution of the Managing Board, the consideration needs to be at least EUR 1.00 per share and must not exceed EUR 32.50.

Type of buyback: Buyback via the Vienna Stock Exchange as well as via multilateral trading facilities

Reason for the buyback: Use of own shares for all purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022

Impact of the buyback on the admission of the shares of Wienerberger AG to stock exchange trading: None

Purchases are made by a credit institution which has to take its decision on the timing of the buyback of Wienerberger AG shares independently of Wienerberger AG and to comply with the conditions for trading laid down in Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Notice: The details on the transactions performed within the framework of the buyback program as well as any further modifications of the buyback program are published on the website of Wienerberger AG: (https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html)

Notice: This publication serves for the purpose of publication pursuant to sect. 4, 5 and 6 of the Publication Ordinance 2018. This publication neither constitutes a public offering for the purchase of Wienerberger shares, nor does it create an obligation for Wienerberger AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept offers for the buyback of Wienerberger shares.