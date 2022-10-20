EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

20.10.2022 17:50:06

Wienerberger AG  Announcement pursuant to § 120 para. 2 no. 4 BörseG

Vienna, October 20, 2022  As communicated, Wienerberger AG successfully completed a share buyback program in the amount of 212 million. Between March 9, 2022, and September 23, 2022, approximately 7.67% of the share capital (8,830,000 shares) was bought back at an average price of 24.02. As announced, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG decided today, subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board, to cancel 3,455,639 of the Wienerberger AG shares bought back, corresponding to about 3% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG.

Wienerberger Group
The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the worlds largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 220 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of 671 million in 2021. 

For further information, please contact:
Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG
t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak@wienerberger.com

Daniel Merl, Head of Investor Relations Wienerberger AG
t +43 1 601 92 - 10221 | investor@wienerberger.com


Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
