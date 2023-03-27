EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

Wienerberger AG resolves on the use of 387,440 treasury shares

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG (the "Company") has decided to execute a use of treasury shares (own shares) on the basis of the authorisation for the use (resale authorisation) of treasury shares granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022 under agenda item 9 (the "Use Authorisation").

Wienerberger published a report on the use of own shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) on March 10, 2023 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on its website under https://www.wienerberger.com/content/dam/corp/corporate-website/downloads/investors-downloads/2023/20230310_Report-of-the-Managing-Board-of-Wienerberger-AG-on-the-exclusion-of-the-purchase-right-subscription-right-of-existing-shareholders_EN.pdf and on March 11, 2023 in the Official Gazette (Amtsblatt zur Wiener Zeitung) and on the basis of the Use Authorisation (the "Report") for the purpose of using such treasury shares as an additional non-cash transaction currency in addition to a cash purchase price component for the acquisition of all shares in the four Danish companies Strøjer Tegl A/S, Strøjer Tegl Systems A/S, Strøjer Ejendomme A/S and Strøjer Ler A/S (jointly the "Acquisition") from Strøjer Holding ApS, Denmark (the "Seller"). The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG resolved on 27 March 2023 to use the treasury shares accordingly; the Supervisory Board of the Company approved this on 27 March 2023.

The Company will service the obligation to pay the purchase price for the Acquisition to the Seller from its holdings of treasury shares in addition to a cash purchase price component. Details on the use of treasury shares will be published on the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/de/presse/presseaussendungen.html (German language) and https://www.wienerberger.com/en/media/press-releases.html (English language).

Use of treasury shares:

Date of the authorisation resolution of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 AktG: 3 May 2022 (resolution published on 3 May 2022)

Start and expected duration of use: Delivery of treasury shares expected on or about 3 April 2023

Share class: bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)

Intended volume of sale: 387.440 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (approx. 0.35% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG)

Price per own share: According to the purchase agreement with the seller, taking into account the price level of the Company's shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange over the last 12 months: EUR 26.00 per treasury share

Type of sale: Off-market (direct delivery to the seller in accordance with the purchase agreement, the resolution of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG and the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Wienerberger AG).

Purpose of the sale: Use of the treasury shares for purposes provided for by law and purposes pursuant to the authorisation resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Company of 3 May 2022 as well as § 65 para 1b last sentence AktG

Possible effects of the sale on the listing of the shares: None.