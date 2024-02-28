EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow



28.02.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction closing notification on the use of 6,000,000 treasury shares and the use of more than 0.1% of the share capital

On 29 January 2024, Wienerberger published the resolution of the Managing Board to use treasury shares subject to an exclusion of purchase rights (subscription rights) of shareholders for the purpose of using such treasury shares as an additional non-cash transaction currency in addition to a cash purchase price component for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Terreal Holding SAS, France. The intention and the report on the use of treasury shares excluding purchase rights (subscription rights) was published on 29 January 2024 via a pan-European electronic distribution system and on Wienerberger's website under https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html as well as in accordance with joint stock company laws.

Wienerberger AG announces that the use of the 6,000,000 treasury shares, which represent approximately 5.37% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG, was carried out off-market at the following parameters based on the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting on May 3, 2022, and the utilisation of the treasury shares was completed immediately on this date:

Date: 27 February 2024

Total number of treasury shares used: 6,000,000 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which off-market: 6,000,000 shares)

Share of share capital: around 5.37% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved / weighted average consideration per share in EUR: EUR 26.00

Total value of the shares used: EUR 156,000,000.

Through the utilisation of 6,000,000 treasury shares, shares representing 5.37% of the share capital were utilised. Wienerberger hereby announces that, as a result, shares representing more than 0.1% of the share capital were utilised and transferred within the meaning of § 7 para. 3 Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018.