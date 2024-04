EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Wienerberger AG: Other admission duties to follow



29.04.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Transaction closing notification for the use of 31,023 treasury shares

On 8 April 2024, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG has resolved on the use of treasury shares, on the basis of the use authorization (re-sale authorization) of treasury shares granted by the 153rd Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2022 under agenda item 9 (the "Use Authorization")

The Supervisory Board and the Managing Board of the Company, in each case with the member of the Managing Board abstaining from the vote concerning own claims with regard to the delivery of treasury shares, published a report on 8 April 2024, distributed via a pan-European electronic distribution system and available at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html on the use of treasury shares excluding any purchase rights (subscription rights) on the basis of the Use Authorization (the "Report"). In that regard, the Supervisory Board of the Company issued its approval on 22 April 2024.

Date: 26 April 2024

Total number of treasury shares used: 31,023 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 31,023 shares)

Share of share capital: approx. 0.03% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 28.50

Total value of the shares used: EUR 884,156