Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
|
08.04.2026 13:30:03
EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG resolves on use of 17,101 treasury shares
The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG has resolved on the use of treasury shares, in each case with the member of the Managing Board abstaining from the vote concerned in the resolution on the shares to be delivered to the respective member of the Managing Board, on March 24, 2026, subject to publication of a report on the use of treasury shares excluding any purchase rights (subscription rights) pursuant to § 153 para 4 and 159 para 2 no 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) (the "Report"), the consent of the Supervisory Board as well as this publication on the intended use of treasury shares.
The Report, which related to a maximum number of 17,102 treasury shares to be used, was published on March 25, 2026 via the electronic publication and information system of the Republic of Austria (EVI) and is available at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html. The Supervisory Board of the Company issued its approval to use 17,101 treasury shares on April 8, 2026.
The delivery of treasury shares in the Company to the members of the Managing Board is intended to be executed between April 14, 2026 (inclusive) and April 30, 2026 (inclusive).
The Company will deliver the treasury shares from its existing holdings in treasury shares. Details on the use of treasury shares are published on the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html.
Details on the use of treasury shares in fulfillment of the disclosure requirements pursuant to §§ 6 and 7 of the Disclosure Regulation 2018 (Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018) are published on the Company's website at https://www.wienerberger.com/de/investoren/aktie.html (German) and https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html (English).
Use of treasury shares:
Date of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act: not applicable
Beginning and expected duration of use: Delivery of treasury shares expected between April 14, 2026 (inclusive) and April 30, 2026
Type of shares: Bearer shares (ISIN AT0000831706)
Planned volume of sale: 17,101 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (approx. 0.016% of the share capital of Wienerberger AG)
Price per share (highest/lowest price): According to the terms of the applicable share-based remuneration system, EUR 29.77 per share
Type of sale: Over the counter (direct delivery to the respective managing Board members in accordance with the terms of the applicable share-based remuneration system)
Purpose of transfer: Use of treasury shares for statutory purposes and purposes in accordance with § 65 para. 1b last sentence of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act
Any effects of the sale on the listing of the shares: None.
08.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2305046 08.04.2026 CET/CEST
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