Wienerberger Aktie
WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706
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28.04.2026 12:00:03
EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG
/ Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Transaction notification for the use of treasury shares
On March 25, 2026, the Company published the resolution of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG to use treasury shares.
A report on the use of treasury shares excluding any purchase rights (subscription rights) pursuant to § 153 para 4 and 159 para 2 no 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) was published on March 25, 2026 via the electronic publication and information system of the Republic of Austria (EVI) and is available at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html. The Supervisory Board of the Company issued its approval on April 8, 2026.
During calendar week 17/2026 (week of 20 April 2026 until 26 April 2026 (both including)) the following treasury shares were used:
* * *
Date: April 21, 2026
Total number of treasury shares used: 7,072 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 7,072 shares)
Share of share capital: approx. 0.0065% of the share capital
Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.77
Total value of the shares used: EUR 210,533.44
* * *
Date: April 24, 2026
Total number of treasury shares used: 3,390 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 3,390 shares)
Share of share capital: approx. 0.0031% of the share capital
Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.77
Total value of the shares used: EUR 100,920.30
28.04.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wienerberger AG
|Wienerbergerplatz 1
|1100 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.wienerberger.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2316698 28.04.2026 CET/CEST
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