Wienerberger Aktie

Wienerberger für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 83170 / ISIN: AT0000831706

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28.04.2026 12:00:03

EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG
Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information

28.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transaction notification for the use of treasury shares

On March 25, 2026, the Company published the resolution of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG to use treasury shares.

A report on the use of treasury shares excluding any purchase rights (subscription rights) pursuant to § 153 para 4 and 159 para 2 no 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) was published on March 25, 2026 via the electronic publication and information system of the Republic of Austria (EVI) and is available at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html. The Supervisory Board of the Company issued its approval on April 8, 2026.

During calendar week 17/2026 (week of 20 April 2026 until 26 April 2026 (both including)) the following treasury shares were used:

* * *

Date: April 21, 2026

Total number of treasury shares used: 7,072 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 7,072 shares)

Share of share capital: approx. 0.0065% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.77

Total value of the shares used: EUR 210,533.44

* * *

Date: April 24, 2026

Total number of treasury shares used: 3,390 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 3,390 shares)

Share of share capital: approx. 0.0031% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.77

Total value of the shares used: EUR 100,920.30

 


28.04.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.wienerberger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2316698  28.04.2026 CET/CEST

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