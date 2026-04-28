EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Wienerberger AG / Publication according to § 119 (9) BörseG

Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information



28.04.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST

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Transaction notification for the use of treasury shares

On March 25, 2026, the Company published the resolution of the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG to use treasury shares.

A report on the use of treasury shares excluding any purchase rights (subscription rights) pursuant to § 153 para 4 and 159 para 2 no 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) was published on March 25, 2026 via the electronic publication and information system of the Republic of Austria (EVI) and is available at https://www.wienerberger.com/en/investors/share.html. The Supervisory Board of the Company issued its approval on April 8, 2026.

During calendar week 17/2026 (week of 20 April 2026 until 26 April 2026 (both including)) the following treasury shares were used:

* * *

Date: April 21, 2026

Total number of treasury shares used: 7,072 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 7,072 shares)

Share of share capital: approx. 0.0065% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.77

Total value of the shares used: EUR 210,533.44

* * *

Date: April 24, 2026

Total number of treasury shares used: 3,390 treasury shares of Wienerberger AG (of which on the stock exchange: 0 shares; of which over the counter: 3,390 shares)

Share of share capital: approx. 0.0031% of the share capital

Highest/lowest consideration achieved per share in EUR: EUR 29.77

Total value of the shares used: EUR 100,920.30