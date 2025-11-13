Zalando Aktie

Zalando für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
13.11.2025 15:17:33

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

13.11.2025 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 1st INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 13 November 2025 // From 6 November 2025  until and including 7 November 2025, 911,414 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
06/11/2025   252,123 24.5913 XETA
06/11/2025   146,780 24.6392 CEUX
06/11/2025   17,455 24.3559 TQEX
06/11/2025   11,642 24.3255 AQEU
07/11/2025   272,092 22.9036 XETA
07/11/2025   164,813 23.1176 CEUX
07/11/2025   19,598 23.4320 TQEX
07/11/2025   26,911 22.2098 AQEU

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

 


13.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2229466  13.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten