EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 1st INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 13 November 2025 // From 6 November 2025 until and including 7 November 2025, 911,414 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 5 November 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 6 November 2025.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 06/11/2025 252,123 24.5913 XETA 06/11/2025 146,780 24.6392 CEUX 06/11/2025 17,455 24.3559 TQEX 06/11/2025 11,642 24.3255 AQEU 07/11/2025 272,092 22.9036 XETA 07/11/2025 164,813 23.1176 CEUX 07/11/2025 19,598 23.4320 TQEX 07/11/2025 26,911 22.2098 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

