Zalando Aktie

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WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

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24.03.2026 11:24:44

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

24.03.2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 2nd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 24 March 2026 // From 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, 2,389,010 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
16/03/2026   84,752 23.1726 XETA
16/03/2026   70,104 23.1794 CEUX
16/03/2026   22,181 23.1231 TQEX
16/03/2026   940 22.8346 AQEU
17/03/2026   49,487 23.8824 XETA
17/03/2026   46,174 23.8756 CEUX
17/03/2026   11,142 23.9233 TQEX
17/03/2026   461 23.9009 AQEU
18/03/2026   210,260 23.6863 XETA
18/03/2026   162,702 23.6957 CEUX
18/03/2026   34,670 23.6778 TQEX
18/03/2026   170 23.5500 AQEU
19/03/2026   475,260 22.7387 XETA
19/03/2026   256,254 22.6987 CEUX
19/03/2026   41,518 22.7390 TQEX
19/03/2026   54,761 22.6671 AQEU
20/03/2026   496,418 22.1809 XETA
20/03/2026   270,925 22.3377 CEUX
20/03/2026   43,868 22.4616 TQEX
20/03/2026   56,963 21.8987 AQEU

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026 amounts to 2,742,474 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

 


24.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296714  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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