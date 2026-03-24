EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



24.03.2026 / 11:24 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 2nd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 24 March 2026 // From 16 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026, 2,389,010 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 16/03/2026 84,752 23.1726 XETA 16/03/2026 70,104 23.1794 CEUX 16/03/2026 22,181 23.1231 TQEX 16/03/2026 940 22.8346 AQEU 17/03/2026 49,487 23.8824 XETA 17/03/2026 46,174 23.8756 CEUX 17/03/2026 11,142 23.9233 TQEX 17/03/2026 461 23.9009 AQEU 18/03/2026 210,260 23.6863 XETA 18/03/2026 162,702 23.6957 CEUX 18/03/2026 34,670 23.6778 TQEX 18/03/2026 170 23.5500 AQEU 19/03/2026 475,260 22.7387 XETA 19/03/2026 256,254 22.6987 CEUX 19/03/2026 41,518 22.7390 TQEX 19/03/2026 54,761 22.6671 AQEU 20/03/2026 496,418 22.1809 XETA 20/03/2026 270,925 22.3377 CEUX 20/03/2026 43,868 22.4616 TQEX 20/03/2026 56,963 21.8987 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 20 March 2026 amounts to 2,742,474 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board