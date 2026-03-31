EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



31.03.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 3rd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 31 March 2026 // From 23 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026, 2,305,246 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 23/03/2026 299,923 21.6011 XETA 23/03/2026 207,805 21.5861 CEUX 23/03/2026 43,413 21.5623 TQEX 24/03/2026 218,643 21.4878 XETA 24/03/2026 144,252 21.4892 CEUX 24/03/2026 42,742 21.4654 TQEX 24/03/2026 1,022 21.6196 AQEU 25/03/2026 176,506 21.4979 XETA 25/03/2026 144,238 21.4948 CEUX 25/03/2026 46,047 21.4871 TQEX 25/03/2026 1,663 21.5090 AQEU 26/03/2026 237,881 20.9323 XETA 26/03/2026 206,673 20.9673 CEUX 26/03/2026 42,305 21.0150 TQEX 26/03/2026 3,066 20.8220 AQEU 27/03/2026 273,397 20.3858 XETA 27/03/2026 172,863 20.3684 CEUX 27/03/2026 41,960 20.3452 TQEX 27/03/2026 847 20.3786 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026 amounts to 5,047,720 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board