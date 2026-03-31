Zalando Aktie

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WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

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31.03.2026 13:57:53

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

31.03.2026 / 13:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 3rd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 31 March 2026 // From 23 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026, 2,305,246 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
23/03/2026   299,923 21.6011 XETA
23/03/2026   207,805 21.5861 CEUX
23/03/2026   43,413 21.5623 TQEX
24/03/2026   218,643 21.4878 XETA
24/03/2026   144,252 21.4892 CEUX
24/03/2026   42,742 21.4654 TQEX
24/03/2026   1,022 21.6196 AQEU
25/03/2026   176,506 21.4979 XETA
25/03/2026   144,238 21.4948 CEUX
25/03/2026   46,047 21.4871 TQEX
25/03/2026   1,663 21.5090 AQEU
26/03/2026   237,881 20.9323 XETA
26/03/2026   206,673 20.9673 CEUX
26/03/2026   42,305 21.0150 TQEX
26/03/2026   3,066 20.8220 AQEU
27/03/2026   273,397 20.3858 XETA
27/03/2026   172,863 20.3684 CEUX
27/03/2026   41,960 20.3452 TQEX
27/03/2026   847 20.3786 AQEU

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 27 March 2026 amounts to 5,047,720 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

 


31.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2301344  31.03.2026 CET/CEST

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