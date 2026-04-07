Zalando Aktie

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WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

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07.04.2026 11:11:53

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

07.04.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 4th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 7 April 2026 // From 30 March 2026 until and including 3 April 2026, 1,378,912 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue
(MIC)
30/03/2026   230,457 19.9388 XETA
30/03/2026   176,735 19.9502 CEUX
30/03/2026   39,159 19.9317 TQEX
30/03/2026   3,861 20.1014 AQEU
31/03/2026   168,036 20.5452 XETA
31/03/2026   125,662 20.5520 CEUX
31/03/2026   29,400 20.5449 TQEX
31/03/2026   693 20.5434 AQEU
01/04/2026   91,260 20.9819 XETA
01/04/2026   74,476 20.9423 CEUX
01/04/2026   20,959 20.9123 TQEX
01/04/2026   1,123 21.0261 AQEU
02/04/2026   229,429 20.8856 XETA
02/04/2026   144,045 20.8907 CEUX
02/04/2026   40,317 20.8840 TQEX
02/04/2026   3,300 20.8477 AQEU

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 3 April 2026 amounts to 6,426,632 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

 


07.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2304112  07.04.2026 CET/CEST

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