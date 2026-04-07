EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



07.04.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 4th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 7 April 2026 // From 30 March 2026 until and including 3 April 2026, 1,378,912 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue

(MIC) 30/03/2026 230,457 19.9388 XETA 30/03/2026 176,735 19.9502 CEUX 30/03/2026 39,159 19.9317 TQEX 30/03/2026 3,861 20.1014 AQEU 31/03/2026 168,036 20.5452 XETA 31/03/2026 125,662 20.5520 CEUX 31/03/2026 29,400 20.5449 TQEX 31/03/2026 693 20.5434 AQEU 01/04/2026 91,260 20.9819 XETA 01/04/2026 74,476 20.9423 CEUX 01/04/2026 20,959 20.9123 TQEX 01/04/2026 1,123 21.0261 AQEU 02/04/2026 229,429 20.8856 XETA 02/04/2026 144,045 20.8907 CEUX 02/04/2026 40,317 20.8840 TQEX 02/04/2026 3,300 20.8477 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 3 April 2026 amounts to 6,426,632 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE

The management board