Zalando Aktie

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WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

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14.04.2026 10:22:03

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

14.04.2026 / 10:22 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 5th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 14 April 2026 // From 6 April 2026 until and including 10 April 2026, 430,845 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:
Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue(MIC)
07/04/2026   200,731 20.7131 XETA
07/04/2026   146,518 20.7233 CEUX
07/04/2026   30,953 20.6822 TQEX
07/04/2026   2,328 20.5979 AQEU
08/04/2026   24,458 22.0064 XETA
08/04/2026   18,975 22.1121 CEUX
08/04/2026   6,882 21.9828 TQEX

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 6,857,477 shares.The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2307920  14.04.2026 CET/CEST

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