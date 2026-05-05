Zalando Aktie
WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111
|
05.05.2026 10:01:13
EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE
/ Share buy-back program
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 8th INTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 5 May 2026 // From 27 April 2026 until and including 1 May 2026, 2,244,354 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 1 May 2026 amounts to 10,765,962 shares.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.
Zalando SE
The management board
05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2321216 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Zalando
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13:49
|EQS-PVR: Zalando SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
10:01
|EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:01
|EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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