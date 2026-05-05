Zalando Aktie

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WKN DE: ZAL111 / ISIN: DE000ZAL1111

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05.05.2026 10:01:13

EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 8th INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 5 May 2026 // From 27 April 2026 until and including 1 May 2026, 2,244,354 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:
Date   Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue(MIC)
27/04/2026   327,009 22.0566 XETA
27/04/2026   197,244 22.0521 CEUX
27/04/2026   28,454 22.1257 TQEX
27/04/2026   8,404 21.9024 AQEU
28/04/2026   321,025 21.5030 XETA
28/04/2026   191,338 21.5814 CEUX
28/04/2026   27,829 21.6140 TQEX
28/04/2026   36,326 21.2087 AQEU
29/04/2026   314,686 21.2572 XETA
29/04/2026   188,472 21.2268 CEUX
29/04/2026   27,721 21.2898 TQEX
29/04/2026   23,196 21.1347 AQEU
30/04/2026   309,426 20.9787 XETA
30/04/2026   184,858 20.9645 CEUX
30/04/2026   27,673 20.9674 TQEX
30/04/2026   30,693 21.1198 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 1 May 2026 amounts to 10,765,962 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.

Zalando SE
The management board

05.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2321216  05.05.2026 CET/CEST

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