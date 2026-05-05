EQS-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE / Share buy-back program

Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information



05.05.2026 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







BERLIN, 5 May 2026 // From 27 April 2026 until and including 1 May 2026, 2,244,354 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.



Shares were bought back as follows: Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average price (EUR) Trading venue(MIC) 27/04/2026 327,009 22.0566 XETA 27/04/2026 197,244 22.0521 CEUX 27/04/2026 28,454 22.1257 TQEX 27/04/2026 8,404 21.9024 AQEU 28/04/2026 321,025 21.5030 XETA 28/04/2026 191,338 21.5814 CEUX 28/04/2026 27,829 21.6140 TQEX 28/04/2026 36,326 21.2087 AQEU 29/04/2026 314,686 21.2572 XETA 29/04/2026 188,472 21.2268 CEUX 29/04/2026 27,721 21.2898 TQEX 29/04/2026 23,196 21.1347 AQEU 30/04/2026 309,426 20.9787 XETA 30/04/2026 184,858 20.9645 CEUX 30/04/2026 27,673 20.9674 TQEX 30/04/2026 30,693 21.1198 AQEU

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 1 May 2026 amounts to 10,765,962 shares.



The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.



Zalando SE

The management board DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 2 AND PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK – 8th INTERIM REPORTINGBERLIN, 5 May 2026 // From 27 April 2026 until and including 1 May 2026, 2,244,354 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 12 Mach 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 12 March 2026.Shares were bought back as follows:A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website under https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 12 March 2026 until and including 1 May 2026 amounts to 10,765,962 shares.The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange and multilateral trading systems.Zalando SEThe management board

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