EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.10.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: KlickVentures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Boris Last name(s): Polenske Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

123fahrschule SE

b) LEI

894500K921GZTYDA4U88

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.00 EUR 98294.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.0000 EUR 98294.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





