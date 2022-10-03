Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022 10:51:50

EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2022 / 10:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Timo
Last name(s): Beyer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
123fahrschule SE

b) LEI
894500K921GZTYDA4U88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.00 EUR 28700 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0000 EUR 28700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78655  03.10.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1455449&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu 123fahrschule SEmehr Nachrichten