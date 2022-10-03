|
03.10.2022 10:51:50
EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
03.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|123fahrschule SE
|Klopstockstr. 1
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.123fahrschule.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78655 03.10.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu 123fahrschule SEmehr Nachrichten
|
10:51
|EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10:51
|EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english (EQS Group)
|
10:49
|EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10:49
|EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english (EQS Group)
|
10:46
|EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE english (EQS Group)
|
10:46
|EQS-DD: 123fahrschule SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-Adhoc: 123fahrschule SE announces result of the rights issue against cash contributions resolved on 5 September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.09.22
|EQS-Adhoc: 123fahrschule SE gibt Ergebnis der am 5. September 2022 beschlossenen Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen bekannt (EQS Group)